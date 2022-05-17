Six in court face heroin and cocaine supply charges

Six people accused of being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin have appeared in court.

They were all arrested on Thursday 12 May during a day of action with warrants simultaneously being carried out as part of a significant police investigation into a county lines operation bringing drugs to Somerset.

The defendants, from Bristol, Taunton and Bridgwater, appeared before magistrates on Saturday 14 May.

The following people were charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin):

Pedro Amardo, 23 of Taunton Road in Bridgwater. He was also charged with two counts of possessing with intent of supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

Jamie Cockle, 27 of King Georges Road in Bishopsworth.

Charles Dooley, 42 of Costiland Drive in Bishopsworth.

Elizabeth Goodchild, 43 of Gloucester Road in Bridgwater.

Barry Hunt, 55 of Watchill Avenue in Bedminster Down.

And a 17-year-old male from Taunton.

Their next hearing will be held at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 6 June. All six were remanded ahead of their next appearance.