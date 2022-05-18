Vehicle fires in Weston-super-Mare area under investigation

We’re investigating a series of suspicious vehicle fires in the Weston-super-Mare area.

Officers were called by a member of the public at just after 4am today (Wednesday 18 May) to attend the Wooler Road area following a report of vehicles on fire.

At this time we’re aware of around 14 vehicles damaged by fire with incidents also reported in Gerard Road, Arundell Road, Upper Church Road, Cecil Road and Kewstoke Road.

Officers have carried out extensive searches of the area and the drone has been deployed to aid in the search for the person, or people, responsible. At this stage we don’t believe the fires are targeted, and appear to have been carried out indiscriminately.

Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries.

Officers will be reviewing CCTV, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and conducting a thorough investigation alongside Avon Fire & Rescue Service.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the affected areas, or have any other information which would help with our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222117183.