Witness appeal after man injured during assault – Bristol
We’re appealing for information and witnesses to an assault which happened in the Grosvenor Road area of Bristol earlier this month.
A 45-year-old man suffered facial injuries and bruising after a disorder involving four men at just after 11.30pm on Monday 9 May.
We know there were people in the area at the time who were filming the incident, and would appeal for anyone with footage to come forward.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been released on bail
If you can help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222109820, or complete our online appeals form.