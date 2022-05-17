Witness appeal after man injured during assault – Bristol

We’re appealing for information and witnesses to an assault which happened in the Grosvenor Road area of Bristol earlier this month.

A 45-year-old man suffered facial injuries and bruising after a disorder involving four men at just after 11.30pm on Monday 9 May.

We know there were people in the area at the time who were filming the incident, and would appeal for anyone with footage to come forward.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been released on bail

If you can help, please contact us.