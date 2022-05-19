Witness appeal after multiple vehicles damaged in Clifton

We are appealing for witnesses and information after multiple cars’ tyres were deflated in Bristol.

We received reports that a number of vehicles’ tyres had been let down overnight on Tuesday 17 May on Mortimer Road in Clifton.

A note had then been left on the windscreen of the vehicles, leading officers to believe the incident is linked to an environmental protest group. We are treating these incidents as criminal damage.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.