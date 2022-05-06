Witness appeal launched after thousands of pounds of equipment stolen from Bristol business

Thousands of pounds of equipment was stolen from a decorating business in the Fishponds area of Bristol over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Offenders broke into Crown Decorating Centre on New Station Road sometime between the hours of 2.15-7.30pm between Saturday 30 April and Monday 2 May.

They gained access through the yard and rear fire door, before loading the stolen goods into a vehicle through the large shutters at the front of the warehouse.

The items included paint, rollers, brushes, electronic equipment and clothing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity near the premises, is which is close to the Bristol to Bath Railway Path.

If you saw anything, or have CCTV/doorbell footage which overlooks the building, please contact us.