Witnesses and dashcam sought following A359 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and motorbike near Frome yesterday (Friday, 6 May).

A red Mercedes SLK and a blue Triumph Tiger motorcycle collided at approximately 3.45pm on the A359 between Nunnery Catch and Wanstrow, at the junction with Long Lane.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Southmead hospital with life threatening injuries.