Witnesses sought to Bristol knife incident

Officers investigating an incident involving a man acting in a threatening manner with a knife in the Brislington area of Bristol last week are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Whitmore Avenue on Tuesday, 26 April.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 April.

Magistrates released the man on bail with a condition not to return to the Brislington area pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 27 May.

We’d like to thank local residents who have already spoken to us and provided us with statement about what happened.

Anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to us who has information which could help our inquiry is asked to call 101 giving the call handler the reference 5222098774.