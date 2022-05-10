Woman dies in A358 collision

A woman has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A358.

Emergency services were called at about 8.25am today (Tuesday 10 May) to where the collision happened near Ilminster.

The driver of the car – a woman in her 20s – was taken to hospital by air ambulance but has sadly died. Our thoughts are with her family and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

The A358 remains closed between the junctions with the M5 and A303 while collision investigation work is ongoing. Motorists are advised it is due to remain shut for some time.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision and not yet spoken to police to call 101 and give reference 5222110035.