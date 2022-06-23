Additional patrols carried out after youths make threats in park

We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was threatened in a park.

She was riding a bike through Victoria Park, in Frome, at about 4.20pm on Friday 13 May with her two children.

They cycled through the park until reaching a group of youths, most of which were boys wearing tracksuits, near the toilet block. Approximately four or five youths followed them and began making verbal threats.

One of the main suspects is described as white, male, with gelled back hair and wearing a black T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Additional patrols are being carried out in Victoria Park to provide reassurance.

Witnesses, or anyone else with information, are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222113465.