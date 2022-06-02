Appeal after cash and jewellery stolen in burglary
Officers investigating a burglary in Sedgemoor are appealing for information from the public.
A property in Brean was broken into last Tuesday (24 May), sometime between 10am and 10pm.
Cash and jewellery were stolen by the offenders.
Among the items taken were:
- a two carat diamond solitaire ring (pictured)
- an opal and diamond ring (pictured)
- a distinctive gold coin ring (pictured)
- a Radley purse
- a cream clutch bag
- four pairs of earrings
Anyone who has been offered jewellery matching any of the items described or has seen them for sale is asked to contact us.
We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who was in the Church Road area of Brean around the time of the offence if they caw anything suspicious.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123332, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.