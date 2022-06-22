Appeal after man exposed himself in Taunton
We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Taunton.
Officers were called to Goodlands Gardens at 5.30pm on Thursday 16 June following reports of a woman walking past a man who exposed himself.
One man, aged 35, has been arrested and released under investigation.
If you have any information, or witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222142730, or complete our online appeals form.