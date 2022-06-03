Appeal after man seriously injured in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident near Hutton Garden Centre in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday (1 June).

A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after being struck by a VW Transporter on Banwell Road at about 8am.

The man, who had recently exited a truck carrying scaffolding, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 3 June).

Anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t yet spoken to officers, or has dashcam or other footage of it, is asked to contact us.