Appeal after woman sexually assaulted

We’re appealing for witnesses and CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage after a woman was assaulted in Cotham Grove, Bristol at about 3.50pm on Monday 13 June.

A man approached the woman as she was walking along the road and asked her for directions. He then followed her to her nearby car, got into the passenger seat and attempted to sexually assault her. He ran off towards Archfield Road after she screamed and struggled. Thankfully she did not require hospital treatment for her injuries but was shocked and distressed.

Officers attended and carried out a search of the area with no trace of the suspect. House to house enquiries have been carried out.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s and stocky, with stubble and a northern accent. He wore a grey and black fleece jacket and dark-coloured shorts or trousers and carried a black backpack.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Nick Birch said: “It is unusual for this sort of incident to happen during the daytime in a built-up area. We’re targeting our patrols in the area in the coming days and the woman will be offered support from our victim and witness care team. I would urge anyone with information which could help to come forward.”

If you were in Cotham Grove or Archfield Road at about 3.50pm and saw the incident or have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could help, please get in touch.