Appeal after women inappropriately touched in Bath

We’re appealing for the public’s help after a man inappropriately touched two women in Bath.

The women, both aged in their 30s, were touched on the bottom by a man as they walked on a path through Kensington Meadows, near Ringswell Gardens.

The incidents happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, 29 May.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the offender.

He’s described as white, aged in his 60s or 70s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of athletic build. He had white curly hair in a short ponytail and a beard and wore a blue checked shirt, a black body warmer and dark jeans.