Appeal after women inappropriately touched in Bath
We’re appealing for the public’s help after a man inappropriately touched two women in Bath.
The women, both aged in their 30s, were touched on the bottom by a man as they walked on a path through Kensington Meadows, near Ringswell Gardens.
The incidents happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, 29 May.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the offender.
He’s described as white, aged in his 60s or 70s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of athletic build. He had white curly hair in a short ponytail and a beard and wore a blue checked shirt, a black body warmer and dark jeans.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222127312, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.