Appeal for witnesses following sexual assault in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into a sexual assault in Taunton.

A 17-year-old girl was approached by a man while at a bus stop in Ladymead Road sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday 6 June. He went onto commit a sexual assault on her before leaving the scene.

He’s described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, about 6ft, with short brown hair which had a ginger tinge to it. He was wearing a plain cream t-shirt with black jogging bottoms.

The victim of this incident is being supported and we’re keeping her fully updated on how our investigation is progressing.

If you recognise the description of the man, or were in Ladymead Road around the time the incident happened, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222133533. We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam or doorbell footage which may show the offender.