Appeal launched after aggravated burglary in North Somerset village

We are appealing for the public’s help after a man was threatened during an aggravated burglary in North Somerset.

On Wednesday 18 May at around 1.40am, several offenders broke into a garage in Avon Road, in Pill.

The offenders threatened a man before making off with an iPhone 11, motocross helmet and baseball bat.

We are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for the stolen items, which resemble the pictures below.

The stolen items are described as:

A black and yellow Rockstar-branded motocross motorcycle helmet

A wooden baseball bat with a black-taped handle, with the branding ‘Louisville Slugger’ and a signature along the side

A black and gold iPhone 11 with a ‘smiley face’ sicker covering the apple logo and a bronze-coloured case.

We are also appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the incident.

The victim described one offender as being a 6ft tall white man, of slim build, with a West Country accent. He was wearing a black head covering, black clothes and carrying a claw hammer.

If you have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.