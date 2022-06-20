Appeal launched after Apple store burglary

We’re appealing for witnesses following high value burglaries at a store in Bristol city centre.

We’re investigating two break-ins at the Apple store in Cabot Circus on Friday 17 June – the first at 1.15am and the second at 3.20am. A large quantity of products were stolen.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

We believe there may have been around five offenders in total.

If you heard or saw anything suspicious, or have any information on who was involved, please contact us.