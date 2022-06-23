Appeal launched after vehicle failed to stop

We are appealing for the public’s help following a collision in Bridgwater in which a vehicle failed to stop.

On Friday 10 June at around 2.30pm, a pick-up truck and moped collided on Westonzoyland Road. The silver VW pick-up truck failed to stop.

One driver required medical treatment for a broken collar bone, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, specifically the driver of a yellow Peugeot 107 which was near the scene at the time of the incident. We’d also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

If you have any information, please contact us.