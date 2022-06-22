Appeal launched after music equipment stolen from car
We are appealing for the public’s help following a high value theft of musical equipment in Bristol.
The victim left several pieces of music equipment locked in her car in Cheriton Place, in Henleaze, on Wednesday 1 June at around midnight.
When she returned to her car the following day, she discovered the items had been stolen.
The missing items included:
- A pair of black Sub-zero speakers
- A mini Martin LX1E electric acoustic guitar
- A Taylor electric acoustic guitar
- A black Senneiser E935 microphone
If you see any of these items being sold, or if you witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222131764, or complete our online appeals form.