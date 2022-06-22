Appeal launched after music equipment stolen from car

We are appealing for the public’s help following a high value theft of musical equipment in Bristol.

The victim left several pieces of music equipment locked in her car in Cheriton Place, in Henleaze, on Wednesday 1 June at around midnight.

When she returned to her car the following day, she discovered the items had been stolen.

The missing items included:

A pair of black Sub-zero speakers

A mini Martin LX1E electric acoustic guitar

A Taylor electric acoustic guitar

A black Senneiser E935 microphone

If you see any of these items being sold, or if you witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us.