Appeal to trace potential witness following serious collision in Pensford

We’re trying to trace the driver of a silver car who may be a vital witness to a serious injury collision in Pensford.

At about 4.15pm today (Saturday 11 June), two cars were involved in a collision in Stanton Road.

A woman has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and for failing a roadside drugs test. He’s been taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution before being taken into custody.

We believe a silver car was in the area at the time of this incident and the driver may have vital information, or dash cam footage, which could help us. We’re appealing for them to come forward as soon as possible.

We also want to speak to anyone else with information, or any relevant dash cam footage, which could assist with our investigation.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222138023.