Appeal to trace victims and witnesses following Bridgwater disorder
We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate two men who were assaulted during a disorder in Bridgwater.
A number of people were involved in the incident which took place on Penel Orlieu between 2am and 2.15am on Saturday (28 May).
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains released under investigation.
The men who were assaulted, along with anyone else who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222126141, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.