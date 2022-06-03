Appeal to trace victims and witnesses following Bridgwater disorder

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate two men who were assaulted during a disorder in Bridgwater.

A number of people were involved in the incident which took place on Penel Orlieu between 2am and 2.15am on Saturday (28 May).

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains released under investigation.

The men who were assaulted, along with anyone else who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact us.