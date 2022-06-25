Arrest made and information sought after man’s death

A man has died following an assault in Charfield, South Gloucestershire.

Police and ambulance crews were called to an address in Thames Close just before 11pm on Friday 24 June. A man was found injured and sadly could not be saved.

While the man’s identity has yet to be formally confirmed, his family are aware and being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

You’ll continue to see an increased police presence in the village while officers carry out house to house and other enquiries. We don’t believe there is a risk to the wider community, but if you have any concerns please speak to one of the uniformed neighbourhood officers who will be in the area.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an earlier altercation in the Railway Tavern pub on Wotton Road, or who has any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.