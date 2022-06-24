Burglar who stole car keys and took vehicles jailed

A 29-year-old burglar from Yeovil has been sentenced after committing a number of crimes over two days in south Somerset.

Mathew Barratt broke into an address in Fielding Road, Yeovil, late at night on Sunday 15 May and took an Audi car key, which he used to drive off in the vehicle. He drove the car to Ilminster where it was completely damaged in an accidental fire.

Barratt then broke into a property in Ilminster and took a second car, which he drove back to Yeovil.

He was arrested in the early hours of Monday 16 May in Yeovil after he crashed a third vehicle he had stolen keys for.

Barratt pleaded guilty to two counts each of taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance along with one count each of dwelling burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

He also asked for further offences of burglary, taking a vehicle without consent and theft to be taken into consideration in relation to the offences in Ilminster.

He was sentenced to 25 months in prison and further disqualified from driving for 30 months at Taunton Crown Court today (Friday 24 June).

Barratt pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug at a previous hearing at Yeovil Magistrates Court on Tuesday 17 May. For that offence he was fined £150.

PC Jim Card said: “We welcome the custodial sentence Mathew Barratt has received today.

“Burglaries cause a huge amount of distress to victims, both emotionally and financially, and there is no doubt he warrants time in prison for his offending.

“We will continue to pursue burglars like Barratt to help victims get the justice they deserve and to make neighbourhoods safe.”