Can you help us identify man after incident at Eastville Park?

Officers are investigating an incident in Bristol last month of indecent exposure.

An unknown man is reported to have exposed himself in Eastville Park at about 4.45pm on Sunday 8 May.

Enquiries have been conducted and we hope the public can help us identify this man, who we want to speak with in connection with our investigation.

He’s described as white, about 20 years old and of slim build. He is seen wearing a dark hooded top, shorts, sunglasses and black baseball cap.

At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident, but would ask any witnesses or people who recognise the man to call 101 and give reference number 5222108670.