Car fires in Bristol under investigation

A number of vehicles were damaged by fire in the Redcliffe and Bedminster areas of Bristol during the early hours of Monday 13 June and officers investigating the incidents are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Three vehicles parked in Somerset Street, Philip Street and Prewett Street were found to have been set alight. A fourth vehicle was also damaged due to proximity to one of the fires.

All the incidents are believed to have happened between midnight and 5am.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being undertaken. We have since been carrying out additional patrols in the area.

Investigating officer PC Sophia Moore said: “At this point in our enquiries it seems the vehicles were targeted on a random basis.

“The impact of the damage is significant to these victims, both financially and also in terms of their day-to-day lives, whether it be getting to work or due to mobility issues.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw a person or people acting suspiciously in the Redcliffe and Bedminster areas during the early hours of the 13 June.”

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222139467.