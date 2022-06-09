CCTV appeal after motorcycle theft

Officers investigating the theft of a motorcycle in Bristol hope the public can help us identify these two men.

A red Triumph Daytona motorcycle was stolen from Merchants House, in Wapping Wharf, at some point between 22 April.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are issuing photographs of two men who we want to talk to in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises either man, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222096849.