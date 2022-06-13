CCTV appeal launched after man attacked in Kingswood

We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Kingswood.

The men in the CCTV images are white, around 5ft 8-9ins tall and are thought to be between 18-22 years old. Both men have short, light brown hair, and one has shaved the back and sides.

One man is of large build, wearing a light grey hoodie and knee-length green cargo shorts. The second man is wearing a full grey tracksuit with a black gilet on top and black shoes.

Officers believe they can help with an ongoing investigation into an assault on a 28-year-old man, which took place on Friday 4 February just after midnight in Kingswood.

The victim and his girlfriend had been returning to their car in Bank Road when two offenders approached him and asked for a lift. When the victim declined, the offenders assaulted him.

He was punched repeatedly and knocked to the ground and required hospital treatment for a significant head injury and concussion. He has since been discharged.

PC Gemma Childs said: “This is a violent and unprovoked attack which left someone with substantial injuries.

“We believe the people in the CCTV images will be able to aid the investigation and encourage members of the public who recognise them to come forward.”

If you recognise the men in the CCTV images, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.