CCTV appeal launched following Bristol burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man we would like to speak to in connection with a burglary.

The incident took place on Wednesday 6 April at around 6.45am in Southville Place, in Bristol.

The offender entered the property and stole multiple items, including a red Vans backpack containing a silver Dell laptop, a dark grey HP laptop, black noise-cancelling headphones and a black purse containing four bank cards.

The cards were later used in several different supermarkets in the Broad Quay area of Bristol to buy a large number of scratch cards.

We are releasing this CCTV image as we believe the man in the image may have information which could aid the investigation. The subject of the CCTV is described as white, of slim build and wearing a blue puff coat with the hood up.

If you think you know this man, please call us.