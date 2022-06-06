CCTV appeal launched following sexual assault at Bristol’s St Nicholas Market

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man we would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault at St Nicholas Market.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, had been walking past Exchange Avenue in St Nicholas Market, towards Corn Street, on Thursday 7 April at around 11.45pm when she had been approached by a man.

The offender cornered the victim and sexually assaulted her by touching.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry.

He is described as an Asian man in his 20s, with short, dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a dark gilet coat, a hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information, or can help identify the man, please contact us.