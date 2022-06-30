CCTV appeal to identify trio after racially-aggravated assault in Bridgwater

Can you help our enquiries into a racially-aggravated assault in Bridgwater?

One man, in his 40s, was in Penel Orlieu when he was punched and kicked by a number of men at about 10pm on Saturday 16 April. He sustained GBH-level injuries, including a fractured jaw and cheekbone.

He was with a second man who was also punched.

One of the victims reported that racially-aggravated words were used during the incident.

Two men have attended a voluntary police interview as part of our enquiries.

Photographs of three men we want to speak with in connection with this incident are being released and we hope the public can assist us with identifying them.

Male 1

Male 2

Male 3

If you recognise any of them, or witnessed the assault and have not yet spoken to police, please call 101 and give reference number 5222095441.