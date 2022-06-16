CCCTV released after four sexual assaults in Bristol

CCTV is being released as part of ongoing enquiries into a number of sexual assaults in Bristol.

This week marks six months since four females – all aged in their late-teens or 20s – were sexually assaulted by touching.

The assaults happened in a supermarket in Patchway between 10-11am on Monday 13 December.

CCTV enquiries have been carried and we are continuing to try to identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak with in connection with our investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 and give reference number 52221291993.