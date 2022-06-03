CCTV released after public order incident in Fishponds

We are asking for the public’s help to identify a man we would like to speak to in connection with a criminal damage and public order incident.

On Saturday 7 May at around 9pm, we received reports of an intoxicated man being verbally aggressive towards a group of people outside the old Post Office in Beechwood Road, in Fishponds.

The man punched the rear window of one of the group’s vehicle, a black Mercedes A Class, causing it to smash.

We would like to speak to the man in the CCTV footage we are releasing as we believe he will be able to help us with our enquiries.

The man in the CCTV is described as a white man, of large build, with black facial hair, wearing a black baseball cap with a logo on the front.

If you can identify the man, please contact us.