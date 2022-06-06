Dashcam and witness appeal after driver injured in A303 collision

A woman has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision near Horton Cross.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the A303 after a blue Volkswagen Transporter van and a blue Fiat Panda collided at the junction with Forest Mill Lane. It happened at about 2.20pm on Sunday 5 June.

The car driver – a woman in her 50s – was taken to hospital by paramedics with what is believed to be a potentially life-changing injury.

The road was closed for approximately four hours while emergency services were at the scene and vehicle recovery work was carried out.

We would like to hear from any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage that can help our investigation.