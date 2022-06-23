Dashcam wanted after cyclist injured in collision
Dashcam or witnesses to a collision involving a bicycle and car earlier this week in Taunton are being sought by officers investigating the incident.
A grey Vauxhall Corsa and the bike were involved in a collision at approximately 8.25pm in Wordsworth Drive on Monday 20 June.
The cyclist was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital by paramedics but has since been discharged.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222146236, or complete our online appeals form.