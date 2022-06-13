Did you witness incident at Broad Quay bus stop?

We are seeking witnesses after an incident at a bus stop in Bristol.

A woman reported a man exposed himself and used racially abusive language, in Broad Quay, at about 4.30am on Sunday 13 March.

When the bus arrived, she told the driver, who prevented the man from travelling onboard.

The man is described as black, of slim build and was wearing a leather jacket.

A man, in his late-20s, has been assisting us with our enquiries into the matter.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5222060003.