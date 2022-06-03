Did you witness teenagers assault man in Bristol park?

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by three teenage boys in south Bristol.

The incident happened between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, 21 May near the basketball court in Victoria Park.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance with fractures to both eye sockets and a broken nose.

The offenders are described as being aged around 16-18-years-old, all with brown hair and all wearing grey tracksuits. One rode a bicycle.

Investigating officer PC Alex Johnson said: “This was an unprovoked attack on someone who was simply walking through the park.

“The victim sustained painful injuries which have left him unable to work and so we’re hoping the public can help us identify those responsible.

“There were a number of people in the area around the time of incident who we believe might have witnessed what happened.

“Please don’t leave it to someone else to contact us, if you saw something or can help us identify the offenders get in touch.”