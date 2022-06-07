Doorbell and dashcam appeal after child hospitalised following collision

We are appealing for doorbell and dashcam footage after a collision resulted in a young child being hospitalised.

A collision between a blue Honda Jazz and a child on a scooter took place on Stockmoor Drive, in North Petherton, at around 5.30pm on Friday 27 May.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. The child was taken to hospital after sustaining a serious leg injury and remains in hospital.

The collision occurred on a short stretch of road between the entrance of Somerset Bridge Primary School and the Co-op supermarket on Stockmoor Drive.

If you have any information, witnessed the incident, or have doorbell or dashcam footage, please contact us.