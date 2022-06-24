Drug-related ASB leads to closure order

A home in Greystoke Avenue, Bristol, has been boarded up because of ongoing anti-social behaviour.

A court granted an application by the police Legal Services and Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) teams, supported by residents and Bristol City Council, for a three-month closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

On Wednesday 23 June Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard there have been many reports of ASB and criminal offences linked to the property, with officers also finding wanted suspects at the address.

Incidents have included drug dealing and use, a stabbing, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, assault and public order offences.

Last year the occupant signed an Acceptable Behaviour Contract, including agreeing not to have more than two visitors at a time or allow anyone to deal drugs from their home.

The court heard police officers had submitted 66 intelligence reports about drug activity at the address so far this year.

On one occasion, in April, officers carrying out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act found six people were inside, two of whom were wanted and arrested. The property was littered with used syringes and rubbish inside and out.

Clockwise from top: the living room, bathroom, garden and kitchen of the property

Witness statements described 24/7 drug dealing, children being unable to use the nearby park due to drug use and local people fearing burglary, assault and damage.

The application was supported at a multi-agency case conference last month and Bristol City Council are expected to start possession proceedings.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Chris Darnell said: “The occupant has been given every opportunity to seek help and support but it’s not reasonable to ask anyone to put up with the utter misery caused by them and their visitors any more.

“It’s thanks to the support of the community and other agencies that the court has granted this order.”