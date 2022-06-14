Enquiries continue in search for missing Matthew

We are continuing to ask the public to phone the police to report any signs of Matthew who has been missing for almost two weeks.

The last confirmed sighting on the 40-year-old was in Brockenhurst, in Hampshire, at about 2pm on Wednesday 1 June after he travelled there by train from Yeovil.

CCTV shows him wearing a purple fleece and carrying a blue rucksack on the day he disappeared.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7ins, of a large build and has dark brown hair. He has a West Country accent and normally is clean shaven.

Matthew is known to have links with Yeovil and Dorset, in particular Weymouth and West Bay. He also previously lived in Bristol.

Officer in the case PC Victoria Doble said: “We would urge anyone to get in touch with us if they remember seeing Matthew or knows where he may be.

“It has been 13 days since he travelled to Hampshire. Matthew has not made contact with friends or family in that time and we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Matthew, if you see this appeal, please call the police and let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone who sees Matthew is asked to please call 999 and give reference number 5222130713. Or call 101 if you know where he may be.