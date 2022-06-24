Enquiries continue after motorcyclist receives life-changing injuries in A403 RTC

Skip to content

Posted at 16:42 on 24th June 2022 in Appeals

Patrol car

Witnesses and motorists with dashcam are being asked to come forward to assist with an investigation into a collision in Pilning on Tuesday 14 June.

Officers were called to the A403 at about 10.25am after a collision between a black Aprilia motorbike and a silver Volkswagen Caddy.

The motorcyclist sustained serious life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5222140278.

or complete our online appeals form.