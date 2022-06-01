Family pay tribute to ‘generous’ man after fatal collision

A man who died in a collision in Chilcompton last week will be ‘forever missed’, his family say.

Tom Snook, from Trowbridge, was driving a white Volkswagen Polo that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Hilux shortly before 10pm on Thursday 26 May. Emergency services attended the scene in Broadway, where tragically the 25-year-old was pronounced dead.

Tom’s family’s tribute said: “Your actions were always kind,

“A generous heart and a beautiful mind,

“True to yourself and loyal to others,

“You’ll be forever missed by your sister and brothers.

“We love you Tom.”

We continue to provide support to the family at this difficult time and our sympathies are with them.