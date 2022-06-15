Further charges brought in Bristol riot investigation
Five more people have been charged as part of our investigation into the riot in Bristol city centre in March last year.
The people and the offences they’ve been charged with are:
- Dominic Gillett, 25, of no fixed address – charged with riot and arson
- Carl Davis, 25, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol – charged with riot
- Charlie Milton, 31, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol – charged with riot
- Katie Webster, 26, of no fixed address – charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker
- Rokas Barisauskas, 20, of Manchester – charged with riot and attempted arson with intent to endanger life
They are all due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, 16 June).
In total, 47 people have now been charged in connection with the incident outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March 2021.