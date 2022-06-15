Further charges brought in Bristol riot investigation

Five more people have been charged as part of our investigation into the riot in Bristol city centre in March last year.

The people and the offences they’ve been charged with are:

Dominic Gillett, 25, of no fixed address – charged with riot and arson

Carl Davis, 25, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol – charged with riot

Charlie Milton, 31, of St Werburgh’s, Bristol – charged with riot

Katie Webster, 26, of no fixed address – charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker

Rokas Barisauskas, 20, of Manchester – charged with riot and attempted arson with intent to endanger life

They are all due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, 16 June).

In total, 47 people have now been charged in connection with the incident outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March 2021.