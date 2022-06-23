Key witness sought after assault in Bath

We are appealing for an independent witness in an assault investigation to come forward.

The man came to the aid of a woman who had been assaulted in a lane behind Sainsburys Petrol Station, off Lower Bristol Road, in Bath, on Thursday 12 May at 4.30pm.

The victim was struck by another woman and sustained minor facial injuries. The man offered the woman his phone to call 999 and we hope to speak with him to understand if he saw the assault.

If you are the witness who helped, please call us.