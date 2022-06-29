Man admits offences committed during Bristol riot

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to two offences committed during the riot in Bristol city centre in March 2021.

Henry Olohan, of Montpelier, Bristol, appeared at the city’s Crown Court today and admitted charges of affray and criminal damage on what would have been the first day of his trial.

He’s been released on conditional bail to attend the same court on 28 July when he will be sentenced.

A total of 18 people have been jailed for offences committed during the riot, receiving a combined prison sentence of 71 years and three months.