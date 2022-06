A 23-year-old man has admitted a charge of violent disorder committed during the riot in Bristol city centre in March 2021.

Arthur Lazarus, of Falmouth in Cornwall, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier today and entered a guilty plea to the charge.

He’s been released on conditional bail to attend the same court on 28 July when he will be sentenced.

To date, 17 people have been jailed for offences committed during the riot.