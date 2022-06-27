Man arrested and witness appeal launched in sexual assault investigation

An investigation has been launched into a serious sexual assault in the Kingswood area.

Officers were called to Barton Fields, off Charlton Road in Kingswood, this morning (Monday 27 June) at around midnight following reports of a serious sexual assault.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and a police cordon remains in place in the area.

Officers are providing support to the victim, and she is also being offered specialist help and advice from trained professionals at The Bridge sexual assault referral centre.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have any information, or CCTV footage, to aid in this investigation to contact 101.

We are especially interested in speaking to the three people who helped the victim in the aftermath of the incident.