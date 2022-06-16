Man charged after cannabis factory discovered in Bristol

A 32-year-old man has been charged after around 180 cannabis plants were discovered at a property in north Bristol this week.

Dimitrios Karapetis, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged after officers carried out a warrant at a property in Applegate, Brentry, yesterday (Wednesday 15 June).

Officers located a cannabis factory with an estimated 180 plants of the class B drug and associated equipment.

Karapetis has been charged with being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug (cannabis), abstracting electricity without authority and acquiring criminal property.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 16 June).