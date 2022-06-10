Man charged for multiple offences including burglary  

A 44-year-old man is due in court today (Friday 10 May) having been charged with nine offences.

Mark Glover, of Maesbury in Kingswood, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft after he was arrested by our dedicated burglary team.

He has also been charged with three counts of driving while disqualified and three counts of driving with no insurance.

All charges relate to incidents which happened at Babington House Hotel, in Frome, and Farrington Park Golf Club, near Midsomer Norton, in May and June this year.

Glover is due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates Court today.