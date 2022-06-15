Man convicted of raping student in Bristol

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for almost seven years after raping a student in Bristol.

Mohsen Gheibi, of Stapleton Road in Easton, was handed a prison sentence of six years and nine months at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (10 June) after being found guilty of raping the woman, then 19 years old, in May 2019.

The court heard how Gheibi had walked to the victim’s home with her, followed her to her bedroom and raped her.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, noticed Gheibi walking alongside her and, when she got home and he followed her inside, she had ‘frozen in fear’ and felt ‘out of control’.

The victim shared her experiences in the hope it would encourage other victims of sexual assault and rape to come forward.

In a victim statement read to the court, she said: “The dreams I held where I felt like I could do anything, were now replaced with an embodiment of shame, disgust and hate for myself. I was numb, frozen in time as the world moved past me.

“I put my life on hold for three years to get justice. I am no longer the same person I once was. I have had to fight for my life, reshape it and rebuild who I am from the ground up.”

She ended her statement, saying: “I hope no one goes through what I go through as I know I am lucky to be alive today.”

The victim waited four days before reporting the rape to police because she ‘wasn’t sure anyone would believe her’.

But after coming forward, officers were able to identify Gheibi and he was arrested six days later.

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Katrina Collier, said: “Gheibi took advantage of a vulnerable 19-year-old woman, late at night and showed no remorse for his actions. His actions have clearly devastated the past three years of the victim’s life and we hope that this sentencing gives her the justice she so rightly deserves.

“She has shown great strength and bravery in coming forward and speaking up about the crime and the impact it has had on her life since that night.

“For victims of rape and sexual assault, coming forward and reporting it is incredibly hard, but we urge anyone who has been subjected to these terrible crimes, to speak up, we will believe you and support you throughout the process.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape, no matter how long ago it was committed, please call us on 101.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can contact another agency or charity to seek help. You can find a list of the support available near you at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org and you can also self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.