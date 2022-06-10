Man jailed over incident in West Wick

A man has been jailed for four years and given an extended licence of four years for assaulting emergency workers, affray, possession of an imitation firearm and production of cannabis.

The incidents happened in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, between 11am on Tuesday 25 January and 4am on Wednesday 26 January.

Officers attended the home address of Luke Stilwell, 40, to arrest him. He refused to leave the house, barricading himself inside and throwing a pyrotechnic device from the window.

A small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

Specialist officers, including negotiators and armed officers, then worked with other emergency services to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, with Stilwell leaving his property at 4am.

He has now admitted:

Affray

Possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Nine counts of assaulting an emergency worker

Producing cannabis

During the incident Stilwell shone a laser device at officers’ eyes and one officer’s hearing was affected after the pyrotechnic device went off next to them.

Thankfully we’re not aware of any officer suffering lasting injury.

When sentencing on Thursday 9 June His Honour Judge James Patrick said Stilwell’s actions were more than public servants should have to put up with.